Javan Johnson News: Season-high 29 points

Johnson produced 29 points (11-18 FG, 7-12 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 27 minutes during Friday's 115-109 G League win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Johnson caught fire from deep en route to season highs in made three-pointers and points. His previous season high was 22, which came against the Valley Suns on Dec. 5. Despite the offensive explosion, Johnson is averaging just 9.9 points per game and has scored in double figures only eight times across 17 G League appearances.