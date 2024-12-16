Javante McCoy News: Signed, waived by Detroit
The Pistons signed McCoy to a one-year contract Sunday before waiving him Monday.
After center Paul Reed was waived Saturday, the Pistons temporarily added McCoy as a placeholder for the 15th spot on the roster before cutting him loose in favor of Reed, who was re-signed to a more team-friendly deal after clearing waivers. The 26-year-old McCoy has yet to make his NBA debut since entering the professional ranks in 2022. He's appeared in 12 games this season for the Pistons' G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise, averaging 14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 26.1 minutes.
Javante McCoy
Free Agent
