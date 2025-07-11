Menu
Javon Small News: Signs two-way deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

July 11, 2025

Small (rest) signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Grizzlies on Friday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Small, the No. 48 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, figures to spend the majority of his time with the Memphis Hustle early on in his career. At West Virginia, Small was a standout for the team and averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 assist, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.5 steals.

