Javonte Cooke News: Drops 18 points in win

Cooke racked up 18 points (7-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-8 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Friday's Summer League 105-98 loss to the Hawks.

Cooke got the job done off the bench Friday, filling up the stat sheet while contributing on both ends of the floor. He was one of five players for Miami to score in double figures, with Kasparas Jakucionis leading the way with a team-high 29 points.