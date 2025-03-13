Javonte Cooke News: Leading scorer in G league win

Cooke played 26 minutes Wednesday during the Blue's 130-102 win over the Wolves and totaled 28 points (11-12 FG, 6-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and a steal.

Cooke was dominant offensively as he led the team in points scored while converting on an efficient 91.7 percent from the field and was also perfect shooting from behind the arc. He has been on a hot streak across his last two outings, scoring a combined 52 points while shooting 87.0 percent from the field and 90.9 percent from deep.