Javonte Smart News: Provides instant offense off bench

Smart registered 17 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block in 28 minutes during Sunday's 135-122 G League Eastern Conference Finals win over the Maine Celtics.

Smart provided instant offense off the bench, scoring a highly efficient 17 points to help guide the team to the final round of the playoffs. Although he's started just one of his last 10 outings, Smart has attained double-digit points in all but one of these contests.