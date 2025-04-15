Javonte Smart News: Team-high five threes off bench

Smart recorded 20 points (6-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 118-110 G League Finals loss to the Stockton Kings.

Smart offered a scoring pop off the bench, pacing the squad in three-pointers, but it wasn't enough to power the team to victory. The 25-year-old sharpshooter played a significant role from the second unit during the Osceola Magic's five-game playoff run, averaging 13.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.6 three-pointers on 40.6 percent shooting from long range in 28.0 minutes.