Jaxson Hayes headshot

Jaxson Hayes News: Re-signs with LAL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 3, 2025 at 4:13pm

Hayes agreed to a one-year contract with the Lakers on Thursday, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.

Hayes will return to Los Angeles for a third straight season. The veteran center will now share the frontcourt with Deandre Ayton (calf), who signed with the team on Wednesday. In 56 games last season, Hayes averaged 6.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game while shooting a career-high 72.2 percent from the field.

