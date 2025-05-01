Jaxson Hayes News: Shows improvement in sixth season

Hayes averaged 6.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.9 blocks in 19.5 minutes over 56 games during the 2024-25 regular season.

Hayes showed obvious improvement in his second year as a Laker, averaging his best scoring total since the 2021 season while setting career highs in both rebounds and assists. However, he struggled to find his footing during LA's first-round postseason series against the Timberwolves, averaging 1.8 points and 2.0 rebounds in four games before being a healthy scratch for Game 5.