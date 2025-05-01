Fantasy Basketball
Jaxson Hayes

Jaxson Hayes News: Shows improvement in sixth season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Hayes averaged 6.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.9 blocks in 19.5 minutes over 56 games during the 2024-25 regular season.

Hayes showed obvious improvement in his second year as a Laker, averaging his best scoring total since the 2021 season while setting career highs in both rebounds and assists. However, he struggled to find his footing during LA's first-round postseason series against the Timberwolves, averaging 1.8 points and 2.0 rebounds in four games before being a healthy scratch for Game 5.

Jaxson Hayes
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
