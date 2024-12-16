Jay Scrubb News: Leads Maine bench in scoring

Scrubb (knee) tallied 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and two assists over 16 minutes Sunday during the G League Maine Celtics' 115-114 loss to the Raptors 905.

Scrubb has turned in back-to-back strong performances since missing time with a knee injury, totaling 24 points, nine rebounds and three assists over this brief stretch. It was a positive sign to see him shoot the basketball with efficiency Sunday, but he's struggled overall this season, converting on 30.6 percent of his tries from the field and 24.3 percent from range through seven appearances.