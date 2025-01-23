Jaylen Brown Injury: Expects to play through ankle issue

Brown said after Wednesday's 117-113 overtime win over the Clippers that he rolled an ankle during the game, but he expects to play Thursday versus the Lakers, Bobby Manning of CLNSMedia.com reports.

Despite getting banged up at some point during Wednesday's contest, Brown played 39 minutes and finished with 25 points (8-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six assists, three steals, two rebounds and one block. Brown's ability to finish out the contest in addition to his postgame comments suggest that his ankle injury isn't anything too worrisome, though it wouldn't be too surprising if the Celtics chose to exercise some caution with the 28-year-old forward by holding him out for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Expect the Celtics to provide a more official word on Brown's status when they release their next injury report a few hours prior to Thursday's 10 p.m. ET tipoff.