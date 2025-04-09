Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaylen Brown headshot

Jaylen Brown Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Brown (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Magic, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Brown played just 22 minutes Tuesday against the Knicks, finishing with six points, five rebounds and one assist. He could be held out for maintenance, however, but the Celtics will be extremely shorthanded either way -- Derrick White (ankle), Jayson Tatum (ankle), Kristaps Porzingis (rest), Al Horford (knee) and Jrue Holiday (shoulder) are all being held out.

Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now