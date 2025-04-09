Jaylen Brown Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Brown (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Magic, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Brown played just 22 minutes Tuesday against the Knicks, finishing with six points, five rebounds and one assist. He could be held out for maintenance, however, but the Celtics will be extremely shorthanded either way -- Derrick White (ankle), Jayson Tatum (ankle), Kristaps Porzingis (rest), Al Horford (knee) and Jrue Holiday (shoulder) are all being held out.