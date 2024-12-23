Jaylen Brown News: Dominates with 35-point performance

Brown provided 35 points (15-29 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and three steals across 37 minutes during Monday's 108-104 loss to the Magic.

Brown stepped up in the absence of Jayson Tatum (illness) in Monday's contest, leading all Celtics in scoring and rebounds while posting team-high-tying marks in assists and steals in an all-around showcase. Brown posted his second game of the season with 35 or more points, falling two points short of his season-high 37 points tallied Nov. 12.