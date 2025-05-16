Jaylen Brown News: Scores 20 points in playoff exit

Brown totaled 20 points (8-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 119-81 loss to New York in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The Celtics had a challenging task in recovering from a 3-1 deficit without their best player, Jayson Tatum (Achilles), but Brown did what he could in this Game 6 loss. The veteran forward scored at least 20 points in all but one of the six games in the Conference Semifinals against the Knicks, and his role as one of the Celtics' go-to players for the foreseeable future shouldn't be under any sort of risk.