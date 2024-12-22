Jaylen Nowell News: Dominates in G League win

Nowell notched 37 points (12-19 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 35 minutes in Saturday's 112-108 G League win over the Stockton Kings.

Nowell has been on a tear since latching on with the Capital City Go-Go after he was waived by the Pelicans in November. The 25-year-old has been dominant over six G League outings this season, during which he has averaged 27.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 0.8 steals while shooting 57.0 percent from the field and 57.6 percent from three-point range across 34.9 minutes per game.