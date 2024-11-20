Jaylen Nowell News: Set to lose roster spot

The Pelicans plan to waive Nowell on Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After failing to win a spot on the Wizards' season-opening roster coming out of the preseason, Nowell caught on with the Pelicans on a one-year deal earlier this month when New Orleans was short on healthy bodies. He had appeared off the bench in eight of the Pelicans' last nine games, averaging 8.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 three-pointers in 21.0 minutes while shooting just 35.6 percent from the floor. The Pelicans will replace Nowell on the 15-man roster with Elfrid Payton, who will provide New Orleans with a more traditional option at point guard while Dejounte Murray (hand) and Jose Alvarado (hamstring) are sidelined.