Jaylen Nowell News: Solid showing in G League

Nowell produced 29 points (10-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals over 33 minutes Friday during the G League Capital City Go-Go's 131-106 win over the College Park Skyhawks.

Nowell looked like a man on a mission during Friday's victory, leading the Go-Go in scoring while also accounting for two of his squad's four steals. This marks his first G League appearance of the season after being waived by the Pelicans, and he should be in a position to make a big impact on a nightly basis during his time with Capital City.