Jaylen Sims News: Drops career-high 12 points

Sims ended Sunday's 93-86 loss to the Celtics with 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal in 20 minutes.

Sims finished the 2024-25 campaign on a strong note, finishing with a career-high 12 points in Sunday's loss to Boston. The 25-year-old guard played in 12 games this season, averaging 7.0 points, 1.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 40 percent from beyond the arc.