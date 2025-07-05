Jaylen Wells News: Shines in Summer League

Wells produced 20 points (5-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 26 minutes of Saturday's 92-80 Summer League win over the Thunder.

Wells suffered a fractured right wrist in addition to a concussion back on April 8 to cut his rookie season short, but he didn't have any limitations heading into Saturday's game. With the Grizzlies moving on from Desmond Bane, the franchise clearly has high hopes for Wells after his promising rookie campaign - he averaged 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.7 three-pointers and 0.6 steals in 25.9 minutes per contest across 74 regular-season games. He could be poised for a breakout in year two.