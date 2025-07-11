Jaylen Wells News: Two swipes in loss

Wells finished with 13 points (3-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 23 minutes during Friday's 92-78 Summer League loss to the Celtics.

Despite struggling with his shooting, Wells recorded a game-high two steals. The promising young forward missed Tuesday's game against Philadelphia for rest purposes. He'll likely be monitored closely by the Grizzlies coaching staff, as he's coming off a right wrist fracture that ended his rookie season in April.