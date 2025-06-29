Jaylin Williams News: Agrees to extension

Williams signed a three-year, $24 million contract extension with the Thunder on Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Williams is now locked in with the Thunder on a long-term deal. The 23-year-old center provided a spark off Oklahoma City's bench in the 2024-25 campaign, showing flashes of potential when given an increased role. He averaged 5.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 16.7 minutes per game in 47 regular-season appearances (nine starts) last season.