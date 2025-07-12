Jaylon Tyson News: Notches 18 points in SL win
Tyson supplied 18 points (3-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 9-10 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 31 minutes in Saturday's 93-83 Summer League win over the Bucks.
Tyson was inefficient from the field Saturday, but still finished as one of four Cavaliers players to score double-digit points in the win. The 22-year-old swingman saw fairly inconsistent playing time with Cleveland in 2024-25 and will look to carve out a more significant role with Isaac Okoro and Ty Jerome no longer on the roster. Over 47 regular-season appearances (three starts) last season, Tyson averaged 3.6 points and 2.0 rebounds in 9.6 minutes per contest.
