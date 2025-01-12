Jaylon Tyson News: Stellar performance in G League
Tyson posted 23 points (8-14 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 16 rebounds and one assist in 34 minutes Saturday in the G League Cleveland Charge's 113-103 win over the Grand Rapids Gold.
Making only his fifth G League appearance of the campaign, Tyson scored at least 20 points for the third time with the Charge and grabbed a season-high 16 boards, marking his second double-double. The rookie first-round pick should be back with the Cavaliers ahead of Sunday's game against the Pacers but is unlikely to be featured in the rotation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now