Jaylon Tyson News: Stellar performance in G League

Tyson posted 23 points (8-14 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 16 rebounds and one assist in 34 minutes Saturday in the G League Cleveland Charge's 113-103 win over the Grand Rapids Gold.

Making only his fifth G League appearance of the campaign, Tyson scored at least 20 points for the third time with the Charge and grabbed a season-high 16 boards, marking his second double-double. The rookie first-round pick should be back with the Cavaliers ahead of Sunday's game against the Pacers but is unlikely to be featured in the rotation.