Jayson Tatum headshot

Jayson Tatum Injury: Removed from starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Tatum (illness) is no longer part of the starting lineup for Monday's game against Orlando but remains questionable, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Tatum was added to the Celtics' injury report minutes before the game's scheduled tipoff and is no longer part of the starting lineup. He's yet to be ruled out, but it appears as though Tatum won't take the floor Monday. Al Horford stepped into the first unit in place of Tatum. Sam Hauser and Xavier Tillman could also see an expanded role if Tatum doesn't play.

Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
