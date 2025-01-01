Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jayson Tatum headshot

Jayson Tatum News: Pops for game-high 23 in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 1, 2025 at 10:35am

Tatum provided a game-high 23 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 7-11 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 125-71 victory over the Raptors.

The 26-year-old forward likely would have posted bigger numbers had the Celtics not blown the game open with a 45-18 surge in the third quarter. Tatum has topped 20 points in seven straight appearances, averaging 28.7 points, 11.7 boards, 4.7 assists, 4.0 threes and 1.4 steals over that stretch while shooting 51.1 percent from the floor.

Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now