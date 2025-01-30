Jazian Gortman News: Adds 25 points vs. South Bay

Gortman had 25 points (12-25 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals across 31 minutes Wednesday during the G League Texas Legends' 100-93 loss to the South Bay Lakers.

Gortman cleared waivers after being cut loose by the Mavs on Sunday and has elected to stay on with the club's G League affiliate. The 21-year-old couldn't find his groove from beyond the arc Wednesday but still managed to lead his team in scoring with the help of a high shot volume. He also led Texas in turnovers (six), which is an area he's struggled in during the regular season (4.3 per game).