Jazian Gortman News: Puts up 30 points in G League

Gortman compiled 30 points (11-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes Friday in the G League Texas Legends' 94-86 win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Though he finished as the Legends' scoring leader in the win, Gortman also turned the ball over seven times and is now averaging 4.6 turnovers per game over his 11 outings in the G League this season. Gortman is on a two-way deal and has made 15 appearances for the Mavericks, but he'll likely see most of his playing time with the Legends moving forward.