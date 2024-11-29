Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
JD Davison headshot

JD Davison News: Dishes out nine assists in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Davison produced 18 points (4-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block over 37 minutes Wednesday during the G League Maine Celtics' 121-114 win over the Raptors 905.

Davison didn't have a great day shooting the basketball, but he made up for it by pacing his team with nine assists. His scoring production has fallen off a bit of late after reaching the 30-point threshold in for of his first five games, but he's still averaging 24.0 points over seven appearances on the year.

JD Davison
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now