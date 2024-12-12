JD Davison News: Grabs 13 boards in G League

Davison tallied 25 points (9-23 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks across 34 minutes Wednesday in the G League Maine Celtics' 120-100 win over the Long Island Nets.

Davison had a difficult time connecting on his tries from the field, but it didn't stop him from leading Maine in scoring. He also grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds, marking his fourth double-double of the season and his first by way of securing double-digit boards. The point guard is in the midst of his third season on a two-way deal with Boston, but he's seen few opportunities with the parent club in 2024-25, logging just 18 minutes over four appearances.