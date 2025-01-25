Fantasy Basketball
JD Davison headshot

JD Davison News: Leading scorer in G League loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

Davison played 34 minutes Friday during the G League Maine Celtics' 123-109 loss versus Westchester and totaled 26 points (10-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists and a steal.

Davison had a dominant outing despite the loss as he led Maine in both points scored and assists and also shot an efficient 58.8 percent from the field. He is now averaging 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.9 assists across 28 outings in the G League, where he will likely continue to see the majority of his playing time.

