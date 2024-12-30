Fantasy Basketball
JD Davison headshot

JD Davison News: Packs stat sheet in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Davison finished with 17 points (6-21 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists and two steals over 40 minutes Sunday during the G League Maine Celtics' 112-111 win over the Motor City Cruise.

Davison didn't supply his usual production in the scoring column but it didn't slow him from contributing across the board, falling one rebound and one assist shy of a triple-double. He's off to a relatively slow start by his standards to the G League Regular Season, scoring 14 and now 17 points in his first two appearances.

