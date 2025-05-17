JD Davison News: Sees six minutes

Davison posted one point (0-3 FG, 1-2 FT) over six minutes during Friday's 119-81 loss to the Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Davison made his fourth appearance of the postseason due to the lopsided score. A G League standout in 2024-25, Davison made just 16 regular-season appearances for Boston, averaging 2.1 points and 0.8 assists in 5.8 minutes. He could have more opportunities in 2025-26, however.