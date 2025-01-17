JD Davison News: Stays hot in G League

Davison tallied 36 points (16-28 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 0-3 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block across 37 minutes Thursday during the G League Maine Celtics' 123-122 victory over the College Park Skyhawks.

Davison was a big reason Maine emerged victorious. He led his team in points and steals and reached the 30-point threshold for the first time since Jan. 5. The 22-year-old continues to put up impressive numbers in the G League, averaging 25.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.6 steals over his last five matchups.