JD Davison News: Stays hot in G League loss
Davison collected 34 points (13-28 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block over 39 minutes Saturday during the G League Maine Celtics' 118-110 loss to the Delaware Blue Coats.
Davison led Maine in scoring but didn't have the greatest shooting day and also committed a team-high six turnovers. The Alabama product continues to produce at a high level to open the season and is averaging 25.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks over eight games.
