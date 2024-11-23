JD Davison News: Stays hot in G League win

Davison recorded 36 points (13-20 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and two blocks over 37 minutes Friday during the G League Maine Celtics' 106-101 victory over the Capital City Go-Go.

Davison turned in yet another monster performance across the board and secured his third double-double of the season by dishing out 11 dimes. Not only did he coast to a team-high 36 points, but he also set season highs in steals and blocks. It's nearly an expectation at this point for Davison to dominate at the G League level.