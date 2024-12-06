JD Davison News: Tallies 46 points in G League

Davison totaled 46 points (16-26 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block over 40 minutes Wednesday during the G League Maine Celtics' 107-103 loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

Davison posted a phenomenal scoring performance and didn't require an absurd number of shot attempts to reach a season-high 46 points. The 22-year-old continues to dominate for Maine, and he's now averaging 27.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks in 35.3 minutes per game (nine appearances).