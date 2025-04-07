JD Davison News: Team-high 34 not enough in G League

Davison posted 34 points (10-22 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), three rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and one block in 40 minutes during Sunday's 135-122 G League Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Osceola Magic.

After being named the G League MVP earlier in the week, Davison led the club in both points and assists Sunday but couldn't power the team to the final round of the playoffs. Including the postseason, the two-way player posted averages of 26.2 points, 8.2 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.8 three-pointers in 34.9 minutes over 48 appearances.