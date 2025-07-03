Jeff Dowtin News: Hits free agency

The 76ers declined to extend Dowtin a qualifying offer prior to Sunday's deadline, making him an unrestricted free agent, John Schuhmann of NBA.com reports.

Dowtin spent the 2024-25 season as a two-way player for the 76ers and appeared in 41 of the parent club's 82 games, averaging 7.0 points, 1.9 assists, 1.5 rebounds and 0.7 three-pointers in 15.1 minutes per contest. Since this past season was Dowtin's fourth at the NBA level, he's not eligible to sign another two-way deal heading into 2025-26, so the 76ers will let the 28-year-old guard look for an opportunity on the open market. Dowtin likely won't be in store for much more than an Exhibit 10 deal or a standard NBA contract with limited guarantees in free agency.