Jeff Dowtin News: Huge night in G League
Dowtin registered 36 points (14-27 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals across 39 minutes Saturday in the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 114-99 win over the Motor City Cruise.
One of the 76ers' two-way players, Dowtin is averaging 26.6 points, 4.6 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 3.2 three-pointers and 1.5 steals in 33.3 minutes per game while shooting 54.9 percent from the field over his 12 appearances in the G League this season. While the 27-year-old has little to prove in the G League, he hasn't been a regular part of the 76ers' rotation of late and may continue to see most of his opportunities with Delaware.
