Jeff Dowtin News: Paces G League squad in scoring

Dowtin recorded 27 points (11-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes Friday in the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 116-108 win over the Long Island Nets.

Dowtin wasn't shy in his approach from the offensive end, leading his team in shot attempts and points while also committing a team-high five turnovers. He's now scored 20 or more points in three straight appearances in the G League, hitting eight of his last 17 attempts from deep during this hot stretch. Dowtin is signed to a two-way deal with Philadelphia, but he hasn't made any appearances at the NBA level since Nov. 18 and looks poised to remain in the G League for the foreseeable future.