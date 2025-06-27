Jeff Green News: Expected to re-sign with Houston

The Rockets intend to bring back Green on a new contract, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Green played in 32 games during the 2024-25 season. The 38-year-old forward averaged career-low numbers in points (5.4), rebounds (1.8) and minutes per game (12.4). However, Houston appears to value his veteran presence on the bench and in the locker room. The Rockets are expected to be a title contender in the Western Conference next season after making a blockbuster trade with the Suns to acquire Kevin Durant while sending Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks to Phoenix.