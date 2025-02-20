Fantasy Basketball
Jerami Grant headshot

Jerami Grant News: Will face Lakers on Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Grant (knee) is available and starting in Thursday's game against the Lakers, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

The 30-year-old will return from a two-game absence Thursday due to right knee soreness, pushing Kris Murray back to the second unit. Over his last five outings, Grant has averaged 16.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 blocks in 36.2 minutes per contest.

Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
