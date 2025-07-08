Jeremy Jones News: Buries four threes in SL loss
Jones finished with 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists across 14 minutes in Tuesday's 91-90 Summer League loss to the 76ers.
Jones made his first Summer League start in his third appearance and delivered his best showing yet, knocking down four three-pointers. The wing is vying for a roster spot with the Grizzlies after spending the 2024-25 season with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the Rockets' G League affiliate, where he averaged 5.5 points and 2.9 rebounds on 35.8 percent shooting in 18.8 minutes across 34 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now