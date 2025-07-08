Jeremy Jones News: Buries four threes in SL loss

Jones finished with 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists across 14 minutes in Tuesday's 91-90 Summer League loss to the 76ers.

Jones made his first Summer League start in his third appearance and delivered his best showing yet, knocking down four three-pointers. The wing is vying for a roster spot with the Grizzlies after spending the 2024-25 season with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the Rockets' G League affiliate, where he averaged 5.5 points and 2.9 rebounds on 35.8 percent shooting in 18.8 minutes across 34 games.