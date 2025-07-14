Joel Embiid Injury: Back to partial basketball activity

Embiid (knee) has resumed partial basketball activities, per Tony Jones of The Athletic.

Although Embiid still hasn't progressed to full on-court basketball activities yet, the 76ers remain hopeful that he'll be cleared to suit up for the start of the 2025-26 season. Team president Daryl Morey also says the superstar big man is "on track" to be recovered from arthroscopic left knee surgery ahead of training camp this fall, which is a promising sign. If Embiid ends up being limited in any capacity to open the new campaign, Philadelphia would likely to turn to the likes of Adem Bona, Andre Drummond (toe) and Trendon Watford to soak up extra minutes at center.