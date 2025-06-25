Joel Embiid Injury: Planning to be ready for camp

Embiid (knee) is planning to be "ready to go" for training camp, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports Wednesday.

Embiid underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in April, and he's been progressing well in his recovery. The expectation is that the 31-year-old will be ready to go for training camp. Even though Embiid should be fully recovered ahead of the 2025-26 season, the 76ers could ease him back into game action, considering he appeared in 58 combined regular-season games over his last two seasons.