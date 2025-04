Collins (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.

Collins will end the season on the sidelines since this will be the 16th straight game he'll miss. The veteran forward ends the campaign with averages of 19.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game across 40 appearances (31 starts).