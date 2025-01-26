John Knight Injury: Sidelined against Capitanes

Knight missed Saturday's 113-109 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes because of a back injury.

Knight had his three-game starting streak snapped due to the issue, so Daishen Nix and Markquis Nowell were chosen as guards this time. With Knight's return date currently unknown, the possibility of him being excluded from more contests threatens the depth of the squad. In any case, he had previously been an occasional contributor, tallying double-digit scoring totals in just two of his 23 appearances this season.