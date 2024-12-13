John Knight News: Dishes out five assists

Knight recorded eight points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block over 23 minutes Thursday during the G League Rio Grande Valley Vipers' 116-110 win over the Osceola Magic.

Knight turned in an efficient shooting line and managed to contribute off the bench, setting a new season high in rebounds and tying his season best in assists. He also made his mark on the defensive end, notching at least one steal and one block in the same game for the third time this year. Knight has been unsuccessful in securing consistent playing time, as he'd been held to 14 total minutes in his previous three appearances leading up to Thursday's outing.