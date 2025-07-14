John Tonje Injury: Upgraded to questionable
Tonje (ankle) is questionable for Monday's Summer League game against the Spurs, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.
The questionable tag is an upgrade for Tonje, who has been on the shelf for three consecutive games due to a sprained ankle. The rookie second-rounder appears to be on the verge of making his professional debut, as he's yet to make an appearance this summer.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now