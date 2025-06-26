John Tonje News: Lands with Utah

Tonje was selected by the Jazz with the No. 53 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Tonje shot up draft boards after putting together an impressive 2024-25 season at Wisconsin, where he averaged 19.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 37 appearances. He's a strong shooter who isn't afraid to drive to the rim, as evidenced by his 6.9 attempted free throws per matchup a year ago.